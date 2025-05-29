Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans

Ana de Armas has opened up about the puking incident involving Chris Evans.
The Ballerina star recently appeared on the Hot Ones episode with Sean Evans. She answered some burning questions during the segment, including the time when she had to shoot a gross-out scene.
Ana told the host, “We had the props guys having like different textures and mixes in different cups and we went outside the house while they were lighting the room. I was just with Rian out there and Chris, pretty much everyone came out just to see. Yeah it was an event.”
She was shooting with Chris for their hit movie Knives Out.
The American actress added, “And we need it like on Chris’ face. Like really well. So we did one that was like kind of chunky. There were pieces of it in it. He’s so handsome we wanted to like really mess with him.”
Ana de Armas recalls shooting John Wick:
Ana de Armas, who stars as Eva Macarro, also shared her experience of filming upcoming movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.
She said, “I think we wanted to just keep pushing the humor in the franchise. You know you watch the John Wick films and sometimes the fights are really intense and gory. But it’s the kind of action that you’re just having so much fun like you put your fingers on your face but you’re looking through.”
The From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to release in June 2025.