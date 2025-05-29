Entertainment

Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans

Ana de Armas finally opens up about puking on co-star Chris Evans

Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans
Ana de Armas breaks silence on puking incident with Chris Evans

Ana de Armas has opened up about the puking incident involving Chris Evans.

The Ballerina star recently appeared on the Hot Ones episode with Sean Evans. She answered some burning questions during the segment, including the time when she had to shoot a gross-out scene.

Ana told the host, “We had the props guys having like different textures and mixes in different cups and we went outside the house while they were lighting the room. I was just with Rian out there and Chris, pretty much everyone came out just to see. Yeah it was an event.”

She was shooting with Chris for their hit movie Knives Out.

The American actress added, “And we need it like on Chris’ face. Like really well. So we did one that was like kind of chunky. There were pieces of it in it. He’s so handsome we wanted to like really mess with him.”

Ana de Armas recalls shooting John Wick:

Ana de Armas, who stars as Eva Macarro, also shared her experience of filming upcoming movie, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

She said, “I think we wanted to just keep pushing the humor in the franchise. You know you watch the John Wick films and sometimes the fights are really intense and gory. But it’s the kind of action that you’re just having so much fun like you put your fingers on your face but you’re looking through.”

The From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to release in June 2025.

Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
Shakira issues emotional statement after calling off Boston, DC concerts
The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker abruptly cancelled her LMYNL World Tour shows in Boston and Washington D.C.
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff recreate 'Getaway Car' BTS to toast masters win
Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are longtime friends and collaborators who have worked together on the singer's multiple albums
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
Dua Lipa rings in childhood pal Mia Tomlinson's birthday with moving tribute
The 'Levitating' crooner is set to conclude her third ongoing concert tour 'Radical Optimism' in December this year
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
Miley Cyrus brings back 'Hannah Montana' memories at intimate fan concert
The 'Flowers' crooner was appeared in a classic family-musical film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' in 2009
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
How much Taylor Swift paid to purchase her master recordings? Find out
Jaw dropping amount Taylor Swift paid to buy back the masters of her first six albums revealed
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
Jennifer Garner playfully reveals how it feels to be angry at ‘old age’
The '13 Going on 30' star shares glimpses into her recent life in May photo-dump
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke began dating each other in 2014
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Loretta Swit, Emmy-winning ‘M*A*S*H’ star, passes away at 87
Two-time Emmy Award winner Loretta Swit breathed her last at the age of 87 in New York
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey, 'Young Sheldon' star, dies at 71
Valerie Mahaffey's publicist confirmed that the actress died after suffering from cancer
Travis Kelce publicly shows love to Taylor Swift after she reclaims her masters
Travis Kelce publicly shows love to Taylor Swift after she reclaims her masters
The Grammy-winning star announced that she now owns the masters to her first six studio albums
Sydney Sweeney spotted in bathrobe day after launching bathwater soap
Sydney Sweeney spotted in bathrobe day after launching bathwater soap
Sydney Sweeney announced her new bathwater-infused limited-edition soap on Thursday
Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passes away at 32
Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passes away at 32
Niko revealed about his stage 4 colon cancer at the beginning of this year