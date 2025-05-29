Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney launches bizarre soap made from her own ‘bathwater’

The ‘Euphoria’ starlet took the internet by storm after unveiling a new soap made with her bath water in collaboration with Dr. Squatch

Syndey Sweeney has sparked a frenzy with her bizarre product launch!

In a bizarre turn of events, the Euphoria starlet introduced a strange new soap on her social media, announcing that it is made from her own bathwater.

The soap, which will be up for sales from June 6, 2025, is created in a collaboration Dr/ Squatch – an American personal care product company.

Turning to Instagram on Thursday, May 29, the Anyone But You actress shared an image of the soap with a caption that read, “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it.”

“Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” she added.

Concluding the post, Sweeney wrote, “Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com.”

This strange launch comes after the American actress worked with Dr. Squatch to promote the brand’s Natural Body Wash.

The advertisement featured Sydney Sweeney stripping down and taking a dip in a bubble bath.

After the ad was released, the Immaculate actress’s rabid fans went wild, demanding the actual bathwater featured in the commercial.

Fans response on Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap:

Sydney Sweeney’s unusual soap received mixed reactions from her fanbase, with some playfully embracing the stranger product while other rejecting it outright.

“I love you Sydney but what the f**k is this,” wrote one.

Another commented, “I love you Sydney but I think this is where I draw the line.”

Meanwhile, one fan quipped, “Whatever makes men take showers.”

“I will be buying,” a fourth stated.

