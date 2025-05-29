Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Former assistant makes sexual assault claims

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs former assistant, using pseudonym Mia, has made shocking sexual assault claims against the musician.
The former employee told jury that the American rapper used to physically, emotionally and sexually abuse her.
As per USA Today, she said, “He’s thrown things at me. He’s thrown me against the wall. He’s thrown me into a pool. He also sexually assaulted me.”
In the same hearing, Sean’s former stylist Deonte Nash opened up about the “humiliation” Cassie Ventura had to face.
She also testified that the former hip-hop mogul once threatened to beat her by bashing her head against the bed frame.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘humiliated’ ex Cassie Ventura:
The stylist Deonte Nash revealed that Cassie Ventura once asked her, “Why does he keep humiliating me and trying to ruin my career?”
She revealed that the musician introduced Cassie to Michael B. Jordan at that time.
During the cross examination, Sean said, "I did hook her up with Michael B. Jordan. He fine, she fine. I mean, why not? They started talking, dating — getting to know each other more so.”
The I'll Be Missing You crooner has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges with his lawyers claiming that any alleged encounters were consensual.