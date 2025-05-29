Entertainment

Victoria Beckham vows to bring 'tears' in new Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham makes shocking confession about upcoming warts-and-all Netflix docuseries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Victoria Beckham vows to bring ‘tears in new Netflix docuseries
Victoria Beckham vows to bring ‘tears' in new Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham has promised that fans can expect “tears” in her forthcoming Netflix documentary series, So Posh!

In the upcoming docuseries, the former Spice Girl will share her day-to-day life as creative director of the fashion and beauty brand, which she launched in 2008.

As per Daily Mail, David Beckham’s wife revealed what fans can look forward to in the new series, “There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now.”

However, fans won’t be seen David, 50, that much as the upcoming show will give more screen time to Victoria and her global business.

The fashion designer joked, “Well, he might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows?”

About Victoria Beckham's upcoming docuseries:

Victoria Beckham's Netflix docuseries, So Posh!, started filming in September and it is expected to continue until June.

In the upcoming docuseries, Victoria will open up about her life and career, her time as a Spice Girl and her responsibilities as a fashion designer.

So Posh! release date:

Victoria Beckham's So Posh! might release in late 2025. However the exact release date has not been announced yet.

