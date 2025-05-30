Entertainment

Justin Bieber enjoys summer time with son after Hailey Bieber's big deal

Pop icon Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber welcome son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024

Justin Bieber is embracing the summer spirit with open arms with son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Thursday, the Baby hit-maker turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks under the sun.

In the first snap, Justin could be seen balancing a 9-month-old Jack on the back of his neck, exuding the perfect father-son vibes.

While the kid's face remained hidden, the Love Yourself crooner was photographed looking at the ground, dressed in an all-black ensemble, as his pink footwear makes a little cameo.

Picture credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Picture credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

In another click, a shirtless Justin was sitting outside in a chair while looking lovingly at his son, who was lying down in a black and white checkered shorts.

Picture credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Picture credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Other vacation-inspired photographs featured Justin posing in front of a golf cart with his friends, taking snaps inside a treat shop and laughing with his pals.

The social media post was captioned, "Gonna be a good summer."

Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar deal

Justin's wife Hailey Bieber, who was not featured in the carousel has entered the summer's season in her own style.

Just a day prior to this, her beauty brand Rhode was acquired by e.l.f beauty in a potential $1 billion deal.

