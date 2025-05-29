Entertainment

Dua Lipa sparks wild fan frenzy with Ewa Farna during Prague concert

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker invited Ewa Farna on stage during her Radical Optimism tour stop in Prague, Czech Republic

Dua Lipa left her fans levitating with an electrifying concert in Prague!

At her Radical Optimism tour stop in Prague, Czech Republic, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter electrified her die-hard admirers by inviting a renowned singer on stage.

Turning to Instagram on Thursday, May 29, the Levitating hitmaker posted a carousel of sweet photos and thrilling videos, offering glimpses from her exciting concerts in the Czech city.

In the carousel, the songstress shared a delightful video that showed her excitedly inviting famous Polish-Czech singer, Ewa Farna, on stage.

The surprise moment left the O2 Arena crowd erupting in cheers.

Ewa then delighted the audience with a stunning performance of one of her hit tracks.

Delightfully sharing the heartfelt moment, Dua Lipa captioned, “Beautiful things happened in Prague. I learnt a song and sang it in Czech... the singer of the song happened to be in the crowd!!! Lucky for me she (@ewa_farna93 ) agreed to join me on stage the next night so we could sing it together.”

“swipe through to see the evolution ~ I love when things like this happen. What a wonderful two nights in Prague and what a beauty of a city she is!! I loved a little post show nightseeing too,” she added.

As the carousel progressed, it revealed several more exciting photos and clips from the unforgettable concert.

Dua Lipa’s upcoming concert:

After mesmerizing her Czech fans with two exciting Radical Optimism Tour concerts on May 27 and 28, Dua Lipa will now captivate her German fans with two shows at Olympiahalle in Munich on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

