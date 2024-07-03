Uncategorized

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar does not want to work with Saba Qamar anymore

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar does not want to work with Saba Qamar anymore
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar does not want to work with Saba Qamar anymore 

Film Writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar disclosed he has issues working with Pakistan’s ace actress Saba Qamar.

The Sadqay Tumhare writer appeared as a guest at Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast where he revealed the reasons behind not working with the Digest Writer actress.

“I will never cast Saba Qamar again in any of my dramas. I think I won’t be working with her ever because the kind of clothes she wears don’t go well with me,’ Khalil said.

He continued, “Although, she’s a wonderful actress, I like her work, she has given a stellar performance in my drama serial Bunty I Love you but such kind of dressing is against our norms and culture.”

“I know wearing such clothes is her personal choice and I should not have an issue with it but still I have a right to choose,” the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer elaborated.

The diva who delivered a stellar performance in the drama serial titled Bunty I Love You, has been highly criticized by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar.

Saba Qamar has many times taken fans on a virtual tour of her luxurious abode, showing off every nook and cranny.

She also appeared in style at the opening of The Carnival City in Bahria Town, Karachi. 


King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'

King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Ranveer Singh impressed by Deepika Padukone's performance in 'Kalki 2898AD'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'

Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh

Uncategorized News

King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Harrison Ford shares ‘meaningful’ insights about his religious beliefs
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note for Caroline Scheufele
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Billie Eilish calls ex Jesse Rutherford ‘favourite’ person in world
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Selena Gomez gives special message to fans on Mental Health Action day
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
World’s first pig kidney recipient dies two months after transplant
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days