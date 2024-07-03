Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason

Film Writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar disclosed he has issues working with Pakistan’s ace actress Saba Qamar.
The Sadqay Tumhare writer appeared as a guest at Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast where he revealed the reasons behind not working with the Digest Writer actress.
“I will never cast Saba Qamar again in any of my dramas. I think I won’t be working with her ever because the kind of clothes she wears don’t go well with me,’ Khalil said.
He continued, “Although, she’s a wonderful actress, I like her work, she has given a stellar performance in my drama serial Bunty I Love you but such kind of dressing is against our norms and culture.”
“I know wearing such clothes is her personal choice and I should not have an issue with it but still I have a right to choose,” the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer elaborated.
