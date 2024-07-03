Travis Kelce rejects role in Netflix series 'Receiver'

Hollywood

  • July 03, 2024
Travis Kelce has revealed that he declined an offer to star in a Netflix reality TV series.

The NFL player recently turned down the chance to appear in the Netflix series Receiver, which is a sequel to the well-liked Quarterback series that previously starred Patrick Mahomes, his teammate.

While conversing at Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Taylor Swift's beau stated, "After Pat did it, I did get asked about it. I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man. I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything."

He added, "I’m way over the reality sh**. I’m out on that sh**.”

The Netflix documentary series Receiver is a sequel to 2023's Quarterback, starring Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, and Patrick Mahomes.

During the interview, Kelce conveyed appreciation to his brother Jason Kelce for his Prime Video documentary series Kelce, which tracked him "towards the end of his career" and "the ups and downs of the battles that he had."

“I think he did it the right way,” Kelce added. “But that was so him and I just don’t know if I have the desire to do anything like that. I’d rather just focus on ball, baby.”

To note, Kelce is set to make his acting debut on the TV series Grotesquerie and will also host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Amazon’s Prime Video and make his acting debut.

