Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release

The 'Agent Cody Banks' star sparked excitement before the revival of the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Frankie Muniz thrilled fans by sharing a reunion photo with his Malcolm in the Middle co-stars Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson.

On October 24, the Agent Cody Banks star took to his X account to take fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing a reunion photo from the set of his upcoming sitcom.

“I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song. I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers,” Muniz wrote a caption.

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release

To note, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the four-episode revival is slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Frankie Muniz returns as Malcolm, joined by Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson as his brothers, Reese and Francis.

The revival also brings back fan favorites, including Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, Craig Lamar Traylor as Malcolm’s best friend Stevie, Gary Anthony Williams as Stevie’s dad Abe, Emy Coligado as Francis’ wife Piama, and David Anthony Higgins as Lois’ quirky coworker Craig Feldspar.

In an upcoming series, Dewey’s role will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, replacing Erik Per Sullivan from the original series.

Jamie, the youngest brother from the original, is set to be portrayed by Anthony Timpano — the role was previously shared by twins James and Lukas Rodriguez.

The new series also introduces a nonbinary youngest sibling, Kelly (Vaughan Murrae), along with two new characters: Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan (Kiana Madeira), and his daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten).

