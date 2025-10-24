Entertainment

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at age 23 after suffering shocking rare disease

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23
Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23

Isabelle Tate has passed away.

On Thursday, October 23, PEOPLE reported that the 9-1-1: Nashville star breathed her last at the age of 23 after suffering a rare medical condition.

As per reports, the actress’s death occurred on Sunday, October 19, and she will be laid to rest this week on Friday, October 24, 2025.

According to her obituary, “Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”

Isabella Tate’s cause of death:

In its new Instagram Story on Thursday, Isabella Tate’s talent agency, The McCray Agency, revealed her heartbreaking cause of death, noting that she died of “a rare form of Charot-Marie-Tooth disease.”

“Isabelle "Izzy" Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. She passed away peacefully on the 19th of October. The family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss. Izzy recently returned to acting and booked episode 1 of 9-1-1 Nashville which filmed in June and first aired October 6th,” they shared.

P.C. Instagram/mccrayagency
P.C. Instagram/mccrayagency

What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is an inherited neurological disorder that causes nerve damage and disrupts the communication between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body.

The disease leads to muscle weakness, loss of sensation, and sometimes balance problems, with symptoms usually beginning in childhood or the teenage years and gradually worsen over time.

Notably, there is no cure of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

