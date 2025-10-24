Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp is ready for his next act.
As per TMZ, the Hollywood rebel is plotting a blockbuster return to the big screen, three years after the Amber Heard scandal rocked his career.
The recent report revealed that Depp makes his big-screen return with a starring role in a re-imagining of a Charles Dickens classic, a movie called Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.
Insiders say Depp is on the verge of sealing a deal with Paramount Pictures to lead a new blockbuster — his first major studio project since the fiery fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Paramount Pictures is currently working on the film, which is also set to star Andrea Riseborough.
“A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, follows one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance,” a description for the film said.
A source connected to Depp also shared he’s currently busy as his more big projects are in the pipeline, which includes Modi, his upcoming film starring Al Pacino and Stephen Graham.
The Pirates of the Caribbean also directed a film which is set to release on November 7.
After winning his 2022 defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp began a quiet comeback, returning with Jeanne du Barry at Cannes, renewing his Dior Sauvage deal, and reviving his music career with Hollywood Vampires.