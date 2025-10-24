Entertainment

Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp is set to act in his first major studio project since the fiery fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama
Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp is ready for his next act.

As per TMZ, the Hollywood rebel is plotting a blockbuster return to the big screen, three years after the Amber Heard scandal rocked his career.

The recent report revealed that Depp makes his big-screen return with a starring role in a re-imagining of a Charles Dickens classic, a movie called Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

Insiders say Depp is on the verge of sealing a deal with Paramount Pictures to lead a new blockbuster — his first major studio project since the fiery fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Paramount Pictures is currently working on the film, which is also set to star Andrea Riseborough.

“A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, follows one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance,” a description for the film said.

A source connected to Depp also shared he’s currently busy as his more big projects are in the pipeline, which includes Modi, his upcoming film starring Al Pacino and Stephen Graham.

The Pirates of the Caribbean also directed a film which is set to release on November 7.

After winning his 2022 defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp began a quiet comeback, returning with Jeanne du Barry at Cannes, renewing his Dior Sauvage deal, and reviving his music career with Hollywood Vampires.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight
From Bad Bunny’s Artist of the Year to Shakira’s Tour of the Year, here are all the winners of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release
The 'Agent Cody Banks' star sparked excitement before the revival of the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle'

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at age 23 after suffering shocking rare disease

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment
The Victoria Secret model was the latest victim to be arrested at Sabrina Carpenter concert

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19
Kim Atienza aka Kuya Kim’s 19-year-old daughter Emman Atienza found dead in Los Angeles

Diddy’s pal claims shocking knife attack inside notorious Brooklyn Jail

Diddy’s pal claims shocking knife attack inside notorious Brooklyn Jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has notified a U.S. court of plans to appeal his conviction and 50-month sentence.

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'
The four-member Australian band has announced their 'biggest' world tour for 2026, alongside a new single

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan
The 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating 'There was a little aneurysm'

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66
Soft Cell co-founder and British electronic musician died after being 'ill for a long' period of time

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility
The 'Lover' crooner has secured her first Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination for 2026

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop
Chris Hemsworth to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry in ‘Crime 101’

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale episode is confirmed to premiere in selected theatres in the US nda Canada