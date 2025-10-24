Entertainment

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight

From Bad Bunny’s Artist of the Year to Shakira’s Tour of the Year, here are all the winners of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
The star-studded night of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards has finally honored the iconic artists and their unmatched talent.

In a glamorous event held at Miami’s James L. Knight Center on Thursday, October 23, and hosted by Goyo and Javier Poza, Billboard recognized some of the best artists of the Latin music industry with its prestigious award.

Dominating the glitzy night were Bad Bunny with 11 awards, including Artist of the Year, followed by Karol G, who took home six titles, and Shakira winning three accolades.

Here’s the complete winner list of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year

Fuerza Regida

Peso Pluma

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Artist of the Year, New

Aleman

Clave Especial

FloyyMenor

WINNER: Netón Vega

Kapo

Tour of the Year

Aventura

Chayanne

Luis Miguel

Rauw Alejandro

WINNER: Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr

WINNER: Benny Blanco

Bruno Mars

ROSE

Rvssian

Ty Dolla $ign

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Netón Vega

Tito Double P

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “EOO”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

WINNER: Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Netón Vega

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

WINNER: Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Yailin La Más Viral

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Clave Especial

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

The Marias

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Natti Natasha, “Desde Hoy”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

Shakira, “Soltera”

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”

Streaming Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year

Netón Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P, Incómodo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Cazzu

Kali Uchis

WINNER: Karol G

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Clave Especial

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Danny Ocean

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

WINNER: Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Ha*Ash

Jesse & Joy

WINNER: Maná

Morat

Sin Bandera

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Danny Ocean & Kapo, “Imagínate”

Maluma, “Cosas Pendientes”

Rauw Alejandro, “Carita Linda”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marias, “Ojos Tristes”

WINNER: Shakira, “Soltera”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

AP Global

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Pop Album of the Year

Cazzu, Latinaje

Danny Ocean, Babylon Club

WINNER: Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha

Latin Mafia, Todos Los Días Todo El Día

Quevedo, Buenas Noches

Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Insterscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Elvis Crespo

Jerry Rivera

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

WINNER: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Chino & Nacho

WINNER: Aventura

Grupo Niche

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”

Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, “Ángel”

WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Rauw Alejandro, “Tú Con Él”

Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Insterscope Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Top Tropical Album of the Year

Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza, Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En México

Los Hermanos Rosario, Grandes Éxitos

Natti Natasha, En Amargue

Prince Royce, Eterno

WINNER: Rubby Pérez, Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!

Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Netón Vega

WINNER: Peso Pluma

Tito Double P

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Clave Especial

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Los Tigres del Norte

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”

Fuerza Regida, “Por Esos Ojos”

WINNER: Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”

Peso Pluma & Netón Vega, “La Patrulla”

Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte

Azteca

Socios

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Fuerza Regida, 111XPANTÍA

Ivan Cornejo, Mirada

Netón Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

WINNER: Tito Double P, Incómodo

Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Double P Records

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Feid

Kapo

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Alexis & Fido

WINNER: Baby Rasta & Gringo

J-King & Maximan

Jowell & Randy

Mambo Kingz

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”

Bad Bunny, “EOO”

Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”

Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos

FloyyMenor, El Comienzo

Karol G, Tropicoqueta

Omar Courtz, Primera Musa

Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra

Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

UnitedMasters

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year

Armenta

Bad Bunny

Jorsshh

WINNER: Netón Vega

Roberto “La Paciencia”

Publisher of the Year

Downtown DMP Songs,BMI

Josa Publishing,BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing,LLC,BMI

WINNER: Street Mob Publishing,BMI

Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp,BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Downtown Music Publishing

Rimas Publishing

WINNER: Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

WINNER: Ernesto “Neto” Fernández

JOP

MAG

Roberto “La Paciencia”

Tito Double P

