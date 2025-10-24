Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight

The star-studded night of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards has finally honored the iconic artists and their unmatched talent.
In a glamorous event held at Miami’s James L. Knight Center on Thursday, October 23, and hosted by Goyo and Javier Poza, Billboard recognized some of the best artists of the Latin music industry with its prestigious award.
Dominating the glitzy night were Bad Bunny with 11 awards, including Artist of the Year, followed by Karol G, who took home six titles, and Shakira winning three accolades.
Here’s the complete winner list of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
OVERALL ARTISTS CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year
Fuerza Regida
Peso Pluma
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Artist of the Year, New
Aleman
Clave Especial
FloyyMenor
WINNER: Netón Vega
Kapo
Tour of the Year
Aventura
Chayanne
Luis Miguel
Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year
Ayra Starr
WINNER: Benny Blanco
Bruno Mars
ROSE
Rvssian
Ty Dolla $ign
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Netón Vega
Tito Double P
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Bad Bunny, “EOO”
Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
WINNER: Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Netón Vega
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
WINNER: Karol G
Selena Gomez
Shakira
Yailin La Más Viral
Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Clave Especial
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
The Marias
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Natti Natasha, “Desde Hoy”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
Shakira, “Soltera”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
Streaming Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year
Netón Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte
WINNER: Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Peso Pluma, Éxodo
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P, Incómodo
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Cazzu
Kali Uchis
WINNER: Karol G
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Clave Especial
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Double P
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Danny Ocean
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
WINNER: Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Ha*Ash
Jesse & Joy
WINNER: Maná
Morat
Sin Bandera
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Danny Ocean & Kapo, “Imagínate”
Maluma, “Cosas Pendientes”
Rauw Alejandro, “Carita Linda”
Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marias, “Ojos Tristes”
WINNER: Shakira, “Soltera”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
AP Global
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Pop Album of the Year
Cazzu, Latinaje
Danny Ocean, Babylon Club
WINNER: Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
Latin Mafia, Todos Los Días Todo El Día
Quevedo, Buenas Noches
Top Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Enterprises
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Elvis Crespo
Jerry Rivera
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
WINNER: Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Chino & Nacho
WINNER: Aventura
Grupo Niche
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
Bad Bunny, “Baile Inolvidable”
Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos, “Ángel”
WINNER: Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Rauw Alejandro, “Tú Con Él”
Xavi & Manuel Turizo, “En Privado”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
Grupo Frontera
Insterscope Capitol Labels Group
Rimas
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
Warner Latina
Top Tropical Album of the Year
Grupo Kual? Dinastía Pedraza, Los Reyes De La Cumbia Sonidera: En México
Los Hermanos Rosario, Grandes Éxitos
Natti Natasha, En Amargue
Prince Royce, Eterno
WINNER: Rubby Pérez, Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!
Top Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Discos Fuentes
WINNER: Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Enterprises
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Ivan Cornejo
Junior H
Netón Vega
WINNER: Peso Pluma
Tito Double P
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Clave Especial
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Los Tigres del Norte
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo”
Fuerza Regida, “Por Esos Ojos”
WINNER: Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Peso Pluma & Netón Vega, “La Patrulla”
Tito Double P & Peso Pluma, “Dos Días”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
Afinarte
Azteca
Socios
Sony Music Latin
WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Fuerza Regida, 111XPANTÍA
Ivan Cornejo, Mirada
Netón Vega, Mi Vida Mi Muerte
Peso Pluma, Éxodo
WINNER: Tito Double P, Incómodo
Top Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Double P Records
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Feid
Kapo
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Alexis & Fido
WINNER: Baby Rasta & Gringo
J-King & Maximan
Jowell & Randy
Mambo Kingz
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Bad Bunny, “EOO”
Bad Bunny, “Nuevayol”
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny, “Qué Pasaría…”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos, “Khe?”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos
FloyyMenor, El Comienzo
Karol G, Tropicoqueta
Omar Courtz, Primera Musa
Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
Top Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Interscope Capitol Labels Group
WINNER: Rimas
Sony Music Latin
UnitedMasters
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WRITERS / PRODUCERS / PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year
Armenta
Bad Bunny
Jorsshh
WINNER: Netón Vega
Roberto “La Paciencia”
Publisher of the Year
Downtown DMP Songs,BMI
Josa Publishing,BMI
Sony Latin Music Publishing,LLC,BMI
WINNER: Street Mob Publishing,BMI
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp,BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year
Downtown Music Publishing
Rimas Publishing
WINNER: Sony Music Publishing
Universal Music
Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year
WINNER: Ernesto “Neto” Fernández
JOP
MAG
Roberto “La Paciencia”
Tito Double P