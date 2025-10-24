Diddy’s pal claims shocking knife attack inside notorious Brooklyn Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly fighting for his life inside a Brooklyn jail dubbed “Hell on Earth,” after suffering a brutal knife attack.
As per Dailymail, his longtime friend Charlucci Finney shared that another inmate reportedly slipped into the disgraced musician's Brooklyn jail cell and brandished a makeshift blade.
Combs’ friend said, “He woke up with a knife to his throat," said Finney, revealing previously unreported details of the chilling close call inside the notoriously violent Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
The source went on to say, “I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”
Finney, a longtime friend who has known Sean “Diddy” Combs for more than 30 years, considered that the near-death incident was meant as a warning rather than an actual attempt on his life.
“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him,” he said.
Finney mentioned, “It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky’. Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem.”
His friend also shared that Combs spends sleepless nights fearing attacks from clout-chasing inmates — and hides his troubles to spare his family.
To note, the Bad Boy Record founder escaped life behind bars after sex trafficking charges were dropped in July, but he was convicted of hosting wild “freak off” parties.
Before sentencing in early October, he begged for mercy, claiming he was turning his life around in jail.