Bad Bunny dominates Billboard Latin Awards amid 2026 Super Bowl controversy

The ‘MONACO’ singer takes over Latin music world with highest number of wins at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
It was definitely Bad Bunny’s night!

In a glamorous event held at Miami’s James L. Knight Center on Thursday, October 23, and hosted by Goyo and Javier Poza, Billboard recognized some of the best artists of the Latin music industry with its prestigious award.

At the glitzy ceremony, the MONACO singer dominated with highest number of wins, taking home 11 of the esteemed accolades.

Nominated in 27 categories, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s wins included Artist of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male, Streaming Song of the Year, and Top Latin Album of the Year.

He also won Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male, Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo, Latin Rhythm Song of the Year, and Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, the rapper described himself as "a young man who continues to dream, with many goals and things to do."

“Every time I hear other artists express themselves that way about me, it gives me the confidence that being myself and doing the things I do from the heart will always be a great decision, because that's what I've done since day one, discovering who I am and what I represent,” he added.

Bad Bunny’s historic success comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance.

On September 28, 2025, the I Like It rapper was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show – scheduled to take place on February 8, 2026.

The announcement sparked significant controversy particularly among conservative circles, as MAGA movement expressed disapproval, citing Bad Bunny’s outspoken political views, advocacy for Puerto Rican rights, and support for marginalized communities. 

