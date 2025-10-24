Entertainment

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment

The Victoria Secret model was the latest victim to be arrested at Sabrina Carpenter concert

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans during her Pittsburgh show when she jokingly “arrested” supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage.

During a Thursday's concert of the Espresso singer's Short n' Sweet tour stop in Pittsburgh, the Victoria Secret model was the latest victim to be arrested for being a "gorgeous girl."

At every show, Carpenter picks a member of the crowd for her playful ‘arrest’ routine before performing her hit Juno.

A fan shared video showed, Hadid enjoying a concert vibe in an animal-print tank top over a white tee and jeans.

Hadid, who is in full enthusiasm, stood in the audience, talking to Carpenter, who asked, "Gigi, where are you from?"

The mother of one replied that she belonged to Bucks County while making a flirty face at Carpenter.

"Wow, maybe we are soulmates! Gigi, I'm getting so hot and flustered," Carpenter said.

Playing along with the gag, Carpenter passed Hadid her signature cuffs, which she twirled in the air as Carpenter teased, "This one is for Gigi, everybody."

The Manchild singer started to perform on Juno as she sang, "Let's make it super loud. She's really beautiful and nervous."

Soon after the concert ended, Hadid took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses of the concert night.

Gigi isn’t the only star to fall victim to Carpenter’s playful “arrests.” Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Bunton, Marcello Hernández, and Margaret Qualley have all been hilariously cuffed on stage during her sold-out tour stops from Atlanta to London.

