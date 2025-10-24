Stellan Skarsgård slams 'cruel kids' over his teen son's bullying struggles 

Stellan Skarsgård has opened up about his 13-year-old son getting bullied in school over being a nepo baby.
The Good Will Hunting actor, who is dad to actors Gustaf Skarsgård (Vikings), Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman), Bill Skarsgård (It), and Valter Skarsgård (Beck), with ex-wife My Skarsgård, shared his youngest son Kolbjörn's, born to wife Megan Everett, daily challenges in school.
Talking to Vulture, Stellan noted, "My 13-year-old, Kolbjörn, the youngest, suffers from that."
"When his pals at school call him nepo baby, he gets so sad. He doesn't have any friends at school. He gets isolated. Cruel kids—or cruel and ignorant. They love it on the internet," he added.
Explaining his youngest son's journey in the entertainment industry, the 74-year-old noted that the teen, who is currently starring in the Swedish TV show Blood Cruise, has earned his place on his own, "because nobody would hire you, at least not for anything good, if you're not good enough."
The Mamma Mia! actor said that he puts a clear boundary between himself and his children's professions and that they have helped him more over the years with their phenomenal careers.
"I consider myself a nepo daddy," he teased, "because I get so much goodwill and maybe jobs because of them."