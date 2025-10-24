Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19

Social media star Emman Atienza has breathed her last!
On Thursday, October 23, Filipino TV host Kim Atienza, also known by his nickname Kuya Kim, took to his Instagram handle to share a joint post with his wife and kids, announcing the tragic passing of his 19-year-old daughter.
While Emman Atienza’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, some reports suggest she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles, California.
“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman,” announced the 58-year-old presenter in his post.
The family statement continued, “She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.”
Adding further to the emotional tribute, Kim urged Emman’s fans to honor her legacy by carrying forward the qualities she lived by, which include “compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”
“With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana,” the statement concluded.
Who was Emman Atienza?
Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, born on February 8, 2006, was a Filipino-Taiwanese social media personality and fashion influencer.
She was the daughter of TV host Kim Atienza and entrepreneur Felicia Hung-Atienza.
The late internet star was famous for her lifestyle, fashion and personal life content, often including art, culture, humour, mental-health awareness, and body positivity.
In 2022, Emman opened up on social media about her mental health challenges and shared that she had been misdiagnosed with depression.
She revealed facing Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) with paranoid and borderline features, plus bipolar disorder and ADHD.