Britney Spears' ex-Kevin Federline reveals reason why sons cut ties with her

Kevin Federline dropped his bombshell memoir 'You Thought You Knew' on Tuesday

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their sons have distanced themselves from the pop star, reportedly left “terrified” by her recent “shocking” actions.

While conversing at Uncensored with Piers Morgan, Federline referred to his son, saying, “[Britney] saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw.”

“The other one, Jayden, who’s my younger son, is 19 now — he’s been over there quite a few times over the past year, and he’s stopped seeing her in the last few months because of the situation,” he added.

Federline shared that his sons are “terrified” and “worried about their mom,” admitting they “don’t know how to help after everything this has cost them.”

Upon asking about why Spears’ sons don’t “want to be around her” and what they may have seen, Federline said, “That’s not my story to tell.”

“That’s my sons’ story to tell if they decide to. I mean, the things that they’ve seen are shocking, right?” the former backup dancer alleged.

He mentioned, “So shocking that one of my sons came to me and called me and was like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid Mom is going to die.'”

To note, Federline released his memoir You Thought You Knew on Tuesday, sharing excerpts that allege numerous wrongdoings by Spears.

