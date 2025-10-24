Entertainment

Benny Blanco bags major first win weeks after wedding to Selena Gomez

The ‘I Said I Love You First’ hitmaker earns major accolade at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Benny Blanco has scored a big win.

Nearly a month after tying the knot with Selena Gomez in Montecito, Santa Barbara, the 37-year-old American record producer earned a major victory at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

At the star-studded award night, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker won Crossover Artist of the Year Award.

For those unfamiliar, the Crossover Artist of the Year Award is a music award given to an artist who has successfully crossed over from one genre or market into another, achieving significant success in both.

Competing the Bad Decisions producer in the category were several other talented artists, including Ayra Starr, Bruno Mars, ROSE, Rvssian, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Notably, this marks Benny Blanco’s first win after getting married to Selena Gomez.

The lovebirds got united in a wedlock in a secret ceremony, away from spotlight to cherish each moment of their magical day.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Calm Down singer said that “I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me, and I keep my life as private as I can."

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez dated for two years before exchanging the wedding vows last month on September 27.

