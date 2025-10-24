10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night

Halloween is just around the corner, and so is the perfect time to curl up under blankets and let the scare begin!
This spooky holiday is not just about tricks or treats, but also about embracing the darkness and diving into truly terrifying movies that deliver the ultimate chills.
Whether you are a fan of gothic horror, psychological thriller, or supernatural scares, we have a perfectly curated list for your Halloween binge-watch, guaranteeing a completely unforgettable spooky night.
From Nosferatu to Imaginary, here are 10 must-watch films for a spine-tingling Halloween.
Night Swim
Night Swim is an America supernatural horror film that focuses on “a family moves into a new home, unaware that a dark secret from the house's past will unleash a malevolent force in the backyard pool,” as per IMDb.
Starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in lead roles, the thrilling movie was released on January 5, 2024.
Imaginary
Imaginary focuses on “a woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him.”
The supernatural horror movie stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, and Pyper Braun, and hit the big screen on March 8, 2024.
Late Night with the Devil
The 2023 supernatural horror film Late Night with the Devil showcases a horrifying story of a “live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.”
Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, and Fayssal Bazzi, this chilling movie made its debut in the US on March 22, 2024, and in Australia on April 11.
Abigail
Abigail, a vampire horror comedy film, showcases the story of a group of criminals, who after kidnapping “the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.”
With Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, and Will Catlett in the main cast, Abigail debuted on April 19, 2024.
Longlegs
Longlegs is an American horror thriller that shows an FBI agent “in pursuit of a serial killer, uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”
The film’s ensemble cast includes Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt, and was released on July 12, 2024.
Cuckoo
This science fiction horror thriller film is a story of a “17-year-old, forced to move with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem.”
Released on August 9, 2024, Cuckoo stars Hunter Schafer, Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas, and Jessica Henwick in the ensemble cast.
Scared to Death
Scared to Death is a comedy horror movie that follows the story of “a group of filmmakers attend a seance at an abandoned children's orphanage in order to do research for a movie...that's their first mistake.”
Starring Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley, Olivier Paris, and Victoria Konefal, the film hit the theater on August 11, 2024.
Nosferatu
Inspired by 1897 novel Dracula and a remake of 1922 Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the gothic horror film centers around “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”
With Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson included in the stellar cast, Nosferatu was released on December 25, 2024.
The Damned
The Damned is yet another adrenaline-rushing film that centers around “a 19th-century widow has to make an impossible choice when, during an especially cruel winter, a foreign ship sinks off the coast of her Icelandic fishing village.”
Featuring Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Rory McCann, and Siobhan Finneran, the folk horror film was released on January 3, 2025.
V/H/S/Halloween
Last but not the least, V/H/S/Halloween is a found footage horror anthology film that features a “collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted, blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival.”
Featuring David Haydn, Anna McKelvie, Adam James Johnston, and Eddie MacKenzie in the starring roles, the film hit the theaters on October 3, 2025.
V/H/S/Halloween is the sequel to 2024 V/H/S/Beyond, and it the eighth installment in the V/H/S franchise.
Wishing a spooky Halloween!