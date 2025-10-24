Entertainment

10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night

From gothic horror ‘Nosferatu’ to supernatural horror ‘Imaginary’, here are 10 must-watch films for a spine-tingling Halloween

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night
10 must-watch horror movies to haunt your Halloween night

Halloween is just around the corner, and so is the perfect time to curl up under blankets and let the scare begin!

This spooky holiday is not just about tricks or treats, but also about embracing the darkness and diving into truly terrifying movies that deliver the ultimate chills.

Whether you are a fan of gothic horror, psychological thriller, or supernatural scares, we have a perfectly curated list for your Halloween binge-watch, guaranteeing a completely unforgettable spooky night.

From Nosferatu to Imaginary, here are 10 must-watch films for a spine-tingling Halloween.

Night Swim

Night Swim trailer


Night Swim is an America supernatural horror film that focuses on “a family moves into a new home, unaware that a dark secret from the house's past will unleash a malevolent force in the backyard pool,” as per IMDb.

Starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in lead roles, the thrilling movie was released on January 5, 2024.

Imaginary

Imaginary trailer


Imaginary focuses on “a woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him.”

The supernatural horror movie stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, and Pyper Braun, and hit the big screen on March 8, 2024.

Late Night with the Devil

Late Night with the Devil trailer


The 2023 supernatural horror film Late Night with the Devil showcases a horrifying story of a “live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.”

Starring David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, and Fayssal Bazzi, this chilling movie made its debut in the US on March 22, 2024, and in Australia on April 11.

Abigail

Abigail trailer


Abigail, a vampire horror comedy film, showcases the story of a group of criminals, who after kidnapping “the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.”

With Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, and Will Catlett in the main cast, Abigail debuted on April 19, 2024.

Longlegs

Longlegs trailer


Longlegs is an American horror thriller that shows an FBI agent “in pursuit of a serial killer, uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt, and was released on July 12, 2024.

Cuckoo

Cuckoo trailer


This science fiction horror thriller film is a story of a “17-year-old, forced to move with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem.”

Released on August 9, 2024, Cuckoo stars Hunter Schafer, Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas, and Jessica Henwick in the ensemble cast.

Scared to Death

Scared to Death trailer


Scared to Death is a comedy horror movie that follows the story of “a group of filmmakers attend a seance at an abandoned children's orphanage in order to do research for a movie...that's their first mistake.”

Starring Lin Shaye, Bill Moseley, Olivier Paris, and Victoria Konefal, the film hit the theater on August 11, 2024.

Nosferatu

Nosferatu trailer


Inspired by 1897 novel Dracula and a remake of 1922 Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the gothic horror film centers around “a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

With Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson included in the stellar cast, Nosferatu was released on December 25, 2024.

The Damned

The Damned trailer


The Damned is yet another adrenaline-rushing film that centers around “a 19th-century widow has to make an impossible choice when, during an especially cruel winter, a foreign ship sinks off the coast of her Icelandic fishing village.”

Featuring Odessa Young, Joe Cole, Rory McCann, and Siobhan Finneran, the folk horror film was released on January 3, 2025.

V/H/S/Halloween

V/H/S/Halloween trailer


Last but not the least, V/H/S/Halloween is a found footage horror anthology film that features a “collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted, blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival.”

Featuring David Haydn, Anna McKelvie, Adam James Johnston, and Eddie MacKenzie in the starring roles, the film hit the theaters on October 3, 2025.

V/H/S/Halloween is the sequel to 2024 V/H/S/Beyond, and it the eighth installment in the V/H/S franchise.

Wishing a spooky Halloween!

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2025 winner list: Bad Bunny, Karol G steal spotlight
From Bad Bunny’s Artist of the Year to Shakira’s Tour of the Year, here are all the winners of the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release

Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Christopher Masterson reunite before revival release
The 'Agent Cody Banks' star sparked excitement before the revival of the hit sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle'

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23

Isabelle Tate, ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ star, dies of rare disorder at 23
‘9-1-1: Nashville’ actress Isabelle Tate passes away at age 23 after suffering shocking rare disease

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment

Gigi Hadid gets ‘arrested’ by Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious on-stage moment
The Victoria Secret model was the latest victim to be arrested at Sabrina Carpenter concert

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19

Emman Atienza, influencer and daughter of Kuya Kim, dies at 19
Kim Atienza aka Kuya Kim’s 19-year-old daughter Emman Atienza found dead in Los Angeles

Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama

Johnny Depp plots major movie return after Amber Heard drama
Johnny Depp is set to act in his first major studio project since the fiery fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard

Diddy’s pal claims shocking knife attack inside notorious Brooklyn Jail

Diddy’s pal claims shocking knife attack inside notorious Brooklyn Jail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has notified a U.S. court of plans to appeal his conviction and 50-month sentence.

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'
The four-member Australian band has announced their 'biggest' world tour for 2026, alongside a new single

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan
The 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating 'There was a little aneurysm'

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66
Soft Cell co-founder and British electronic musician died after being 'ill for a long' period of time

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility
The 'Lover' crooner has secured her first Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination for 2026

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop
Chris Hemsworth to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry in ‘Crime 101’