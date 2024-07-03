Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to lead cast of Netflix thriller 'RIP'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back to captivate their fans as they will reunite on screen for Netflix's upcoming thriller RIP.
According to Variety, the details of the plot and release date have not been disclosed yet.
It will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led production company that the Good Will Hunting stars created in 2022.
However, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the streaming service got the rights to RIP, the thriller feature that Joe Carnahan is directing.
Affleck and Damon, who won Oscars for their work on the Good Will Hunting script, most recently acted together in the Gone Girl star's Air Jordan-focused drama on Amazon called Air.
Along with their roles in the films Dogma and The Last Duel, Damon and Affleck also participated in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial that ran during this year's Super Bowl.
Their production company is behind Affleck's upcoming The Accountant sequel and Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable, which both came to Amazon MGM Studios.
Cillian Murphy's drama Small Things Like These which Lionsgate will release is also produced by Damon and Affleck company Artists Equity.