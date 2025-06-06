‘Black Panther’ writer confirms Denzel Washington role in third installment

Denzel Washington has been confirmed to star in Black Panther 3 and the franchise fan are buzzing with excitement over it.
During an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on Thursday, the franchise writer-director Ryan Coogler shared that he has crafted a role specifically for Washington in the planned third installment of the superhero franchise.
“Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” the Black Panther director told host Carmelo Anthony.
He further gushed, “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”
Rumors of the Training Day star’s involvement in the Marvel franchise sparked last year when he hinted at an ongoing collaboration with Coogler.
“Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire,” he told Australian Today at the time.
About 'Black Panther 3'
Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 is reportedly set to hit theaters in February 2028.
Black Panther, which starred the late Chaswick Boseman, was released in January 2018.
Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters in November 2022.