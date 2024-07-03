Trending

Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce 'serious about each other'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship feels different

  July 03, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces relationship feels different
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship feels different 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have appeared stronger than ever as they head in to the summer, sources claimed. 

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They really are very, very happy together.”

She added, “They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”

Fans got to witness the pair’s playful nature up close on June 23 when Kelce carried Swift onstage during an introduction to her song, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from her record-breaking album The Tortured Poets department.

The source further added, “They have so much fun together, and it just works.”

“It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends,” she continued.

Taylor Swift has been actively focusing on her Eras tour concert, where she spent three nights at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

She will next play a trio of shows in Amsterdam starting 4 July, and will be on the road until December. 

