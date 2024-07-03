Queen Camilla hosts special event at Palace of Holyroodhouse

Queen Camilla hosted a Scottish literacy event at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.
During the special event, Her Majesty met with book shop owners, authors like Alexander McCall Smith and representatives from the Edinburgh International Book Festival, which has supported writers since 1983.
The official account of the royal family posted a couple of pictures from the literacy event on Instagram.
One frame showed Camilla interacting with authors and attendees.
The caption of the post read, “A celebration of Scottish literacy! The Queen, a passionate reader and long-time supporter of literacy, hosted a special event at The Palace of Holyroodhouse.”
Later on, The Queen spoke to the Scottish Book Trust, a charity promoting creativity, employment, and mental health through reading.
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Holyrood Week by awarding esteemed medals to “extraordinary people.”
The royal family came to the Scottish capital to celebrate Holyrood Week by helicopter.
Holyrood Week, which is also known as Royal Week, is a week-long tradition to celebrate Scottish culture, achievements, and people.