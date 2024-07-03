Chris Evans to honor with Spirit of Service Award

Chris Evans is set to receive the prestigious Spirit of Service Award with his A Starting Point partners Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Partnership for Public Service's Spirit of Service Award will be presented during the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals award event on September 11 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C.
The organisation states that the yearly event is meant to honour exceptional career government employees for their accomplishments and services to the public good.
However, the Spirit of Service Award also honors non government individuals whose work is significant for the goal of a better government and a stronger democracy.
To note, the Captain America star is noimnated for this prestigious accolade because of his A Starting Point, it is a platform for civic involvement through video, was co-founded in 2020 by Chris Evans, the director Kassen, and the technology entrepreneur KIani.
The organisation stated that its goal is to establish a nonpartisan line of communication and connection between citizens and their elected representatives in order to produce an informed electorate.