Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours

Megan Fox made a bold public appearance at Jennifer’s Body screening amid Machine Gun Kelly reunion rumours.
On Saturday, October 25, the 39-year-old star attended a screening and Q&A of her cult classic film at the Academy Museum.
Megan was joined by the movie’s director Karyn Kusama at the event. The American filmmaker recently revealed that the original film’s writer Diablo Cody is working on a sequel script.
Her appearance at the screening comes amid ongoing MGK reunion speculations.
A source recently told Page Six, “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”
The former couple are apparently spending a lot of time together as a family after welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, in March.
The insider added, “While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”
Megan, 39, and MGK, 35, split in December 2024 after on-and-off dating since 2020.