Entertainment

Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours

Megan Fox opts for BOLD look for 'Jennifer’s Body' screening at the Academy Museum in LA

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours
Megan Fox attends ‘Jennifer’s Body’ screening amid MGK reunion rumours

Megan Fox made a bold public appearance at Jennifer’s Body screening amid Machine Gun Kelly reunion rumours.

On Saturday, October 25, the 39-year-old star attended a screening and Q&A of her cult classic film at the Academy Museum.

Megan was joined by the movie’s director Karyn Kusama at the event. The American filmmaker recently revealed that the original film’s writer Diablo Cody is working on a sequel script.

Her appearance at the screening comes amid ongoing MGK reunion speculations.

A source recently told Page Six, “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

The former couple are apparently spending a lot of time together as a family after welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, in March.

The insider added, “While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

Megan, 39, and MGK, 35, split in December 2024 after on-and-off dating since 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

George Clooney dreams up daring Louvre heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’

George Clooney dreams up daring Louvre heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’
George Clooney wants 'Ocean’s 14' to pull off a heist at the Louvre in Paris, France

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes
'General Hospital' writers Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten teased they’re considering to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander

Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal

Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal
The 33-year-old television star rushed to hospital after shocking 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal accident

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in a sizzling look at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West nail TikTok-inspired Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West nail TikTok-inspired Halloween costumes
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and North West channel TikTok stars for halloween celebration

Joe Jonas seen with mystery woman amid Sophie Turner, Chris Martin dating buzz

Joe Jonas seen with mystery woman amid Sophie Turner, Chris Martin dating buzz
Joe Jonas spotted cozying up to mystery woman as ex-wife Sophie Turner makes headlines for dating Coldplay star Chris Martin

Jennifer Garner grows ‘intimate’ with Ben Affleck amid John Miller romance

Jennifer Garner grows ‘intimate’ with Ben Affleck amid John Miller romance
Jennifer Garner ‘can’t seem to let go’ of ex-husband Ben Affleck despite being engaged to John Miller

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Sophie Turner split from Perry Pearson just as Chris Martin ended things with Dakota Johnson

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance buzz in July as they spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada

Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary

Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary
The ‘Say It Right’ singer announces surprising career move on her debut album ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ milestone 25 years

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100
June Lockhart, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at age 100

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration
The 'Riverdale' alum and 'The Flash' star first sparked romance rumors in November 2022