Lily Allen opens up about 'West End Girl' amid David Harbour cheating rumors 

Lily Allen has finally broken her silence on her newly released music album, West End Girl, amid David Harbour cheating reports.
Shortly after releasing the new musical collection, the 40-year-old English singer-songwriter clarified about a woman named Madeline.
In a conversation with The Times of London on Saturday, October 25, Allen said, "Intimacy is inherently messy. There are usually agreed-upon boundaries in relationships, but whether those boundaries are adhered to or not is becoming a grey area all of a sudden."
"Dating apps make people disposable, and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there’s so much more to choose from right in your pocket," the Smile crooner added.
These remarks of Lily Allen came just a day after she officially launched her music album, West End Girl, on Friday, October 24.
As the music collection was released, several fans began speculating whether the singer had alleged her now estranged husband and Stranger Things star, David Harbour, had been unfaithful with a woman named Madeline.
The lyrics said, "So I read your text, and now I regret it / I can’t get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis."
"If it was just sex, I wouldn’t be jealous / You won’t play with me, and who’s Madeline?" Lily Allen noted.
To note, Lily Allen and David Harbour parted ways earlier this year after four years of marriage.