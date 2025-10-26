George Clooney dreams up daring Louvre heist in ‘Ocean’s 14’

Entertainment

George Clooney admitted that he’s “very proud” of the robbers behind Louvre heist.

The renowned actor got candid about his upcoming film Ocean’s 14, in which he portrays casino thief Danny Ocean.

George revealed that he wants the plot to be inspired by real-life events, hinting at the recent robber in which more than $100 million worth of jewels were taken from the Paris museum.

During a chat with ET, he said, "I think we should rob the Louvre. But somebody's already done it, man, I dunno. I was amazed that it was in the middle of broad daylight. Insane. But every place gets robbed, I guess."

The Jay Kelly actor told Variety, "It was cool. I mean, it's terrible. But if you're a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys. I wonder if they're going to catch these guys. They seem to have done a pretty good job at getting away with it."

George also teased details about the most-awaited film, which will also feature Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper.

While talking about their roles, the actor said, "They're gonna play my parents. They're all very gifted and talented, and they'll all figure it out. I get to go and watch as a fan."

The Batman and Robin star also revealed that Ocean's 14 is expected to start shooting sometime in 2026.

