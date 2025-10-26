Entertainment

Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal

The 33-year-old television star rushed to hospital after shocking 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal accident

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during Dancing with the Stars rehearsal
Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal  

Dylan Efron rushed to the hospital after a painful injury on the set of Dancing with the Stars

The 33-year-old American television personality took to his Instagram account to reveal that he broke his nose during a rehearsal with his partner, Daniella Karagach. 

"Broke my nose, but don’t need it to dance, I’m seriously all good- but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave my side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them," Efron wrote in the caption.

The critically acclaimed production coordinator additionally shared a few pieces of footage from the hospital, showing a patient lying on a stretcher for the medical tests.

Fans reaction over Dylan Efron's injury: 

As his videos garnered attention on social media, his whole dance crew quickly rushed to the comments section to cheer him on. 

Alix Earle commented, "OMG dylannnnn," while Robert Irwin said, "What!!!!! Feel better, mate."

Boston Bob Mariano also cheekily said, "Keep him in line @daniellakaragach."

His eldest brother and popular A-lister, Zac Efron, is watching from the wings, although the actor hasn't made an appearance in the ballroom yet. 

This update comes a few weeks after Dylan Efron revealed how his sibling has been supporting him throughout his dancing journey. 

In an old interview with Extra, the TV star said, "He’s doing his thing...supporting me every day."

Dancing with the Stars continues to air Tuesdays at 8 PM on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.  

Advertisement
You Might Like:

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes

'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes
'General Hospital' writers Elizabeth Korte, Chris Van Etten teased they’re considering to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in a sizzling look at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West nail TikTok-inspired Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West nail TikTok-inspired Halloween costumes
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and North West channel TikTok stars for halloween celebration

Joe Jonas seen with mystery woman amid Sophie Turner, Chris Martin dating buzz

Joe Jonas seen with mystery woman amid Sophie Turner, Chris Martin dating buzz
Joe Jonas spotted cozying up to mystery woman as ex-wife Sophie Turner makes headlines for dating Coldplay star Chris Martin

Jennifer Garner grows ‘intimate’ with Ben Affleck amid John Miller romance

Jennifer Garner grows ‘intimate’ with Ben Affleck amid John Miller romance
Jennifer Garner ‘can’t seem to let go’ of ex-husband Ben Affleck despite being engaged to John Miller

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?
Sophie Turner split from Perry Pearson just as Chris Martin ended things with Dakota Johnson

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make it official with romantic Paris birthday outing
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance buzz in July as they spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada

Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary

Nelly Furtado makes shocking career decision on ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ 25th anniversary
The ‘Say It Right’ singer announces surprising career move on her debut album ‘Whoa, Nelly!’ milestone 25 years

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100

June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ star, passes away at 100
June Lockhart, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at age 100

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration

Camila Mendes gets engaged to Rudy Mancuso in unexpected celebration
The 'Riverdale' alum and 'The Flash' star first sparked romance rumors in November 2022

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot

Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' co-star ties the knot
The 'Game of Thrones' star surprised fans with a stunning carousel of wedding photos on Instagram

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad

Glen Powell slams critics of Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad
Glen Powell comes to Sydney Sweeney's defense over 'Good Jeans' ad backlash