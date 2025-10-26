Dylan Efron suffers painful injury during 'Dancing with the Stars' rehearsal  

Dylan Efron rushed to the hospital after a painful injury on the set of Dancing with the Stars.
The 33-year-old American television personality took to his Instagram account to reveal that he broke his nose during a rehearsal with his partner, Daniella Karagach.
"Broke my nose, but don’t need it to dance, I’m seriously all good- but I’ll never forget the way Dani, Pasha and Danielle WOULDN’T leave my side when it happened, warms my heart to have friends like them," Efron wrote in the caption.
The critically acclaimed production coordinator additionally shared a few pieces of footage from the hospital, showing a patient lying on a stretcher for the medical tests.
Fans reaction over Dylan Efron's injury:
As his videos garnered attention on social media, his whole dance crew quickly rushed to the comments section to cheer him on.
Alix Earle commented, "OMG dylannnnn," while Robert Irwin said, "What!!!!! Feel better, mate."
Boston Bob Mariano also cheekily said, "Keep him in line @daniellakaragach."
His eldest brother and popular A-lister, Zac Efron, is watching from the wings, although the actor hasn't made an appearance in the ballroom yet.
This update comes a few weeks after Dylan Efron revealed how his sibling has been supporting him throughout his dancing journey.
In an old interview with Extra, the TV star said, "He’s doing his thing...supporting me every day."
Dancing with the Stars continues to air Tuesdays at 8 PM on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.