Meghan Markle's ‘longtime friend’ acknowledges her ‘support’ in sweet note

Meghan Markle’s close friend shares heartfelt words that nelted the tnternet

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle has received a heartwarming tribute from her “longtime friend” Courtney Adamo.

Courtney, who co-founded popular UK parenting blog Babyccino Kids, expressed gratitude to the Duchess of Sussex, 44, for “supporting me” at the launch of her new book at Godmothers bookstore in California.

She took to Instagram and posted adorable pictures with Prince Harry’s wife and the rest of attendees.

Courtney penned, “Thank you to @godmothersbooks for hosting and to my longtime friend @meghan for joining and supporting me. I hardly slept last night from all the excitement!”

She added, “This was such an exciting career highlight for me to sit up on stage in the beautiful Godmothers Bookstore, in front of the most engaged and smiling audience, to share about our new book and to answer questions about how we can create a home for our family that is filled with joy and intention.”

At the event, Meghan got candid her life with the Duke of Sussex in their $29 million Montecito home. She also talked about her four-year-old daughter Lilibet's “very strong personality.”

The As Ever founder was invited to participate in the event by Courtney. The best friend duo first met at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois back in 2001.

