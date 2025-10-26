'General Hospital' to honor Tristan Rogers, Denise Alexander with emotional tributes

General Hospital will the tribute to its most iconic character, as head writers tease emotional honours to Tristan Rogers’ Robert Scorpio and Denise Alexander’s Lesley Webber.
The fans were recently moved by the emotional episodes surrounding the death and memorial of Monica Quartermaine (the late Leslie Charleson).
The storyline continues to unfold with the surprise introduction of Monica’s long-lost sister, Ronnie Bard (Erika Slezak).
Now, viewers are expecting if the show’s co-head writers, Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten, will once again honor beloved stars Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) and Denise Alexander (Lesley Webber), who both passed away this year.
At the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards, General Hospital took home the award for Outstanding Writing Team in a Daytime Drama Series.
After their win, co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten told TV Insider they’re considering how to honor Tristan Rogers and Denise Alexander with the same way as Monica Quartermaine’s farewell.
“Our plan is to absolutely do that,” said Van Etten.
The writer added, “We want to make sure that we achieve the same goal that I think we have with the story of Monica’s passing. We want a story that will carry (Lesley and Robert’s) names into the future, so that we still feel Robert’s and Lesley’s presence for years to come.”
“Monica was a pillar of General Hospital,” explained Korte, adding, “She was the heart of the Quartermaines, and the Quartermaines are our crazy, awesome family.”
To note, Denise Alexander joined the series back in 1973 after her 7-year successful run as Susan Martin on Days of our Lives.
Meanwhile, Tristan Rogers became a part of General Hospital in 1980 as super spy Robert Scorpio and He remained with the show until 1992.