Romeo Beckham reunites with ex Kim Turnbull after intense family drama 

Romeo Beckham and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, have rekindled their relationship months after a high-profile split.
On Sunday, October 26, the couple was spotted in Paris holding hands and appeared in good spirits.
Just six months ago, Romeo and Kim's romance faced difficulties due to the Beckham family's public fallout, which led to their breakup.
The second-eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham allowed his actions to speak volumes, confirming he is back with his lady love by being pictured holding hands with her while in Paris.
For the outing, Romeo sported a black leather jacket teamed with a pair of loose-fitting black trousers. He completed his look with a matching hat.
While Kim was in a black leather jacket, but opted for oversized denim jeans.
This surprise reunion between two love birds comes six months after a few reports suggested that the pair became strained soon after David's 50th birthday celebration.
At the time, it was assumed that Kim was at the centre of the drama that ensued between Romeo and his older brother, Brooklyn, as she had previously dated Brooklyn during their teenage years.
For those uninformed, Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham have been romantically connected since October last year.