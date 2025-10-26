Guillermo del Toro opens up about Jacob Elordi's dark role in 'Frankenstein'

Renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has broken his silence over Jacob Elordi's eerie transformation in Frankenstein.
The 61-year-old Mexican director shed light on the Euphoria actor's eye-popping adaptation for the intense character in the new film.
In an interview with Sunday Morning, del Toro revealed that the model representing the creature in his latest film was portrayed by Elordi.
"We made, I think, the most extensive, minute, anatomical putting together of the monster in the history of cinema," the popular director said.
He further opened up that before Elordi, he himself wanted to bring Victor Frankenstein's monster to life in cinema.
Del Toro detailed his elaborate vision for the gothic classic – from wardrobe and props, to his extensive notes, which he spent years writing, while showing the model at a London exhibition.
"This is the one I would steal, I would do a full Pink Panther," the Pan's Labyrinth director said.
The filmmaker additionally revealed why he picked Isaac and Elordi for the eerie characters. Del Toro replied, "Eyes. I cast my eyes, and Jacob was completely open. He had an innocence and an openness and a purity in his eyes that was completely disarming."
Frankenstein had its world premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025.
The action movie will be globally released on Netflix on November 7, 2025.