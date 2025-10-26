Entertainment

Jenna Ortega turns up heat in eye-catching purple gown at special event

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in a sizzling look at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Jenna Ortega’s latest ensemble was nothing short of breathtaking!

At the glamorous night of the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the Wednesday starlet turned heads on the red carpet in a sizzling look.

The actress attended the event to honor her stylist, Enrique Melendez, who won the Future of Fashion Award.

For the glitzy gala, the 23-year-old American actress slipped into a revealing purple gown featuring a plunging neckline and delicate lace detailing across the bodice, leaving little to the imagination.

The gorgeous ensemble included a flowing skirt with a daring thigh-high slit that displayed her toned legs and nude layers underneath the darker purple fabric.

To elevate her look, Ortega wore a burgundy fur jacket and accessorized with silver stilettos, a drop necklace, and a ring on her right hand.

Moreover, keeping her glam understated, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star wore her hair down in a sleek center part, pairing her bleached brows with a bold dark lip.

At the awards show, Jenna Ortega delivered a heartwarming speech to honor her stylist, crediting Melendez as being "one of the first people who ever made me feel seen or heard."

"Growing up in an industry like this, you learn to become the puppet and stand there and do what you're told. He always took everything I said with the utmost importance and respect and care,” she added.

Jenna Ortega recently returned to the small screen with the release of her supernatural mystery comedy series Wednesday Season 2.

