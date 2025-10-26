Jason Tartick shares his thoughts on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'The Bachelorette' season

Jason Tartick is behind Taylor Frankie Paul as the new lead of The Bachelorette, calling the choice “absolutely electric.”
While speaking to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old author expressed excitement to see the show break its usual mold by choosing someone “already in the network” with actual social impact.
Jason stated, “We’re taking someone relevant that deserves love… I think it’s going to be wildly entertaining,” adding that he will be watching every week.
Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s 2018 season, is still in contact with several fellow contestants.
“There’s a whole group of us that keep in touch and have a fantasy football league,” he said, naming Tyler Cameron, Dean Bell, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, and Matt James among his friends.
Since leaving the show, Tartick has written two books, launched a podcast (Trading Secrets), and became a founder of a talent management agency for influencers and celebrities.
Alongside love and career, Tartick is passionate about cybersecurity. He has also collaborated with Yubico and promotes YubiKeys, a two-factor authentication tool.
“If it looks fishy, it probably is,” he warned, mentioning he gets phishing attempts daily. “All it takes is one click—but I’ve fallen for them.” Protected by YubiKeys, Tartick jokingly said that the author can now focus on “falling in love, not for phishing scams.”