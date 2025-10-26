Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy Dijon's epic show alongside Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a year

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were joined by their close pal, Kendall Jenner, for Dijon’s unforgettable show in San Diago.

On Sunday, October 26, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, released a few clicks and footages of the infamous trio vibing over the electrifying performance of the 33-year-old American singer.

In the viral video clips, Justin was seeing sharing a warm hug with his life partner and Kendall while grooving over the superhit renditions.

The popstar was seen in a good spirts as he donned a black shirt matching with his wife, Hailey, who also sported black leather jacket.

While Kendall was wearing white t-shirt which she paired with blue head scarf.

This outing comes just a few hours after the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently sparked second pregnancy rumors.

In a conversation with In Your Dreams podcast, the Rhode Skin founder opened up about that she "definitely" wants more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues in August 2024.

"I know I want more than one," the 28-year-old businesswoman noted.

As of now, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber have revealed any plans of welcoming their second child.

To note, Justin and Hailey married in a New York civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger celebration a year later in South Carolina.

The pair welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. 

