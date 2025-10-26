Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, North West nail TikTok-inspired Halloween costumes

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and North West just broke the internet, again, with their hilarious TikTok-inspired Halloween looks.
On October 24,The Kardashians star dropped a series of TikToks that had fans buzzing, dressing up as North’s go-to creators: Jay Guapõ, Pink Cardigan, and Chrissy G.
In a shared clip, Kim wore fake tattoos and facial hair to impersonate Guapõ, a New York-based TikTok comedian known for his silly dancing, prank videos and other shenanigans.
North channeled Pink Cardigan, Guapõ’s younger sibling, while Kris Jenner, 69, nailed the look of their mom, Chrissy G, rocking a red wig and cozy black sweater.
Guapõ shared his reaction in a TikTok posted on October 25, celebrating Kim, North, and Kris’s Halloween tribute to his family with the caption, “Nah chat we made ittttt.”
"North put me on," Kim joked in the comments, to which Guapõ replied: "WWW NORTH," meaning a win for North.
Notably, their look with the Keeping Up With Kardashian starlet and her famous family have built a reputation for going all out with their Halloween looks.
In 2024, North, whom Kim shares with Kanye West, revealed multiple Halloween looks on TikTok, including tributes to Tyler, the Creator and H.E.R.