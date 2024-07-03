Sports

Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series

  July 03, 2024
Australia has expressed its interest in ‘facilitating’ bilateral series between cricket rivals Pakistan and India.

The Cricket Australia chief executive told The Indian Express that Australia is ready to play a role in arranging a marquee for the neighbors.

He said, “If we can play a role in helping and facilitating the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series, we would be more than happy to do so.”

The Pakistan vs. India match is always a big event. Cricket fans from all over the world wait for the clash between the rivals. But the two countries have not played any bilateral series since 2012–13. Two teams only met at global events of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hockley said, “Given the schedules, we haven’t had formal discussions in that regard, but we have said it on the record that we will be happy to host the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series.”

Pakistan and India recently met in a T20 World Cup group-stage match in New York. India won that clash by six runs, whereas Pakistan did not even qualify for the Super Eight stage. 

Cristiano Ronaldo declares Euro 2024 as his 'last tournament'
Michael Vaughan's son Archie set for U19 Test debut against Sri Lanka
ICC confirms Pakistan’s spot in T20 World Cup 2026 despite poor performance
Rohit Sharma opens up about ‘pitch-eating’ incident after T20 World Cup win
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after penalty miss against Slovenia in Euro 2024
Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
Simone Biles secures Paris Olympics spot with US trials victory
Virat Kohli hails 'lovely' wife Anushka Sharma for T20 World Cup win
Babar Azam to play under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in GT20 Canada 2024
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Pakistan announces squad for ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20 internationals