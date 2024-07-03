Australia wants to host Pakistan vs. India bilateral series

Australia has expressed its interest in ‘facilitating’ bilateral series between cricket rivals Pakistan and India.
The Cricket Australia chief executive told The Indian Express that Australia is ready to play a role in arranging a marquee for the neighbors.
He said, “If we can play a role in helping and facilitating the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series, we would be more than happy to do so.”
The Pakistan vs. India match is always a big event. Cricket fans from all over the world wait for the clash between the rivals. But the two countries have not played any bilateral series since 2012–13. Two teams only met at global events of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Hockley said, “Given the schedules, we haven’t had formal discussions in that regard, but we have said it on the record that we will be happy to host the India vs. Pakistan bilateral series.”
Pakistan and India recently met in a T20 World Cup group-stage match in New York. India won that clash by six runs, whereas Pakistan did not even qualify for the Super Eight stage.