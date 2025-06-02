Sports

Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident

Max Verstappen was given three penalty points on his racing license after the incident

Max Verstappen has finally spoken about his controversial clash with George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix.

With just three laps left in the race, Verstappen and Russell were fighting for fourth place when their cars collided at Turn Five.

This happened after Verstappen was instructed to let Russell pass.

Race stewards then punished Verstappen with a 10-second time penalty for the crash, which caused him to fall from 5th place to 10th in the final standings.

He was also given three penalty points on his racing license and if he gets one more point, he will be banned from racing in one Grand Prix automatically.

Max Verstappen opens up after dramatic turn in Barcelona race:

The Red Bull driver took to his Instagram account on Monday and said that frustration caused “a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened."

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," he went on to wrote.

The 27-year-old further added, "I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

Verstappen penalty has made it harder for him to win the championship as he is now 49 points behind the current leader, Oscar Piastri, who won the recent race.

