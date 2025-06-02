Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit

Jack Draper, a top British tennis player, lost in the fourth round of the French Open to Alexander Bublik.
Draper had been performing well and people expected him to go further in the tournament, possibly facing the top player Jannik Sinner in the next round.
However, Bublik played exceptionally well and defeated Draper with scores of 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Bublik played impressively, especially using drop shorts very effectively.
The ending was very intense. Bublik had one chance to win but couldn’t take it right away.
At the same time, Draper had five chances to break Bublik’s serve but Bublik saved them all and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the player expressed, "Sometimes in life there is only one chance and today, I think it was mine."
He added, "I couldn't let it slip. I think it is the best moment of my life."
His current loss is the most surprising yet disappointing as he has not lost to a lower-ranked player than this since he was defeated in the first round of the French Open last year.
Novak Djokovic defeats Cameron Norrie to reach French Open quarter-finals:
On the other hand, Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the French Open by defeating Cameron Norrie in three straight sets victory.