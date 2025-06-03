Sports

Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club

Novak Djokovic beats British star Cameron Norrie to reach the French Open quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic completed a new career milestone to join Rafael Nadal’s French Open elite club.

According to Athlon Sports, the Serbian tennis star advances to his career’s 19th French Open quarterfinals after beating British star Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

However, this was not the only history he made on Monday, as the win was marked as his 100th victory at Roland-Garros.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, after winning the match, said, “In terms of how I was striking the ball, I think I played solid. I can always expect myself to play better. Considering the opponent’s form as well and the last 16 round and the occasion, I think it was a very good match. From my side, a very solid performance.”

French Open celebrates Novak Djokovic's 100th Roland-Garros victory

After the 100th victory at Roland-Garros, the Paris Olympic gold medallist has joined Nadal’s elite club as the only player to complete this feat.

The “King of Clay,” who won 14 French Open titles, has a 112-4 record, and now Djokovic has also joined him with a 100-16 stat on the clay Grand Slam.

The French Open took to social media to announce Djokovic's new feat with a heartwarming post and welcome him to the club.

Along with an edited photo showing Djokovic and Nadal together on clay, the tournament wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the 100 match wins at Roland-Garros club, @djokernole.”


Djokovic will next face Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

