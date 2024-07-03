Parineeti Chopra opines 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is 'bonafide true hit'

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Imtiaz Ali’s Amarjot aka Parineeti Chopra opened up on Amar Singh Chamkila’s mind-blowing success.

Starring Dilijit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles the biographical drama holds an IMDB rating of 7.9 which was declared a hit by the viewers and critics alike.

The leading lady of the movie sat for an interview with the Indian Express where she revealed that the two years she gave to Amar Singh Chamkila were her lifetime.

“It is like a lifetime achievement award. This one truly feels like that because it feels like a genuine, bonafide, authentic true hit. It is not a PR hit; it is not a fake hit,” she added.

“The movie was genuinely liked by people and nothing more than that can be a better parameter than that in today’s time,” the Ishaqzaade star elaborated.

Further adding, “ My character of Amarjot Kaur was also something out of this world and the performance it brought out of her was something even I didn’t know existed within me.”

Chopra concluded, “Whenever I have done a film where I was showing them (the audience) the performance that they believe I can deliver, it has always worked.”

The movie Amar Singh Chamkila is available to stream on Netflix. 

On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra exchanged wedding vows with politician Raghav Chadha back in September 2024. 

Entertainment News

