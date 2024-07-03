Royal

Princess Anne advised to avoid setting new way for royal health updates

  • by Web Desk
  • July 03, 2024
Princess Anne has been cautioned against setting a precedent for future royal health updates, amid growing public interest and scrutiny regarding the health status.

Following her five days of medical attention after her horse-related accident, Princess Royal was discharged from the hospital last week, but no official pictures of her were released.

Expert in branding Desislava Dobreva privately spoke with GB News about the reasons Princess Anne needs to hold off on sharing pictures.

She said, "Releasing a photo comes with some possible risks.”

The expert added, “The public and media may expect regular updates, putting pressure on Princess Anne and the Royal Family to provide ongoing information about her health status.”

Dobrev stated, "It could also lead to misunderstandings,” adding, "If she appears too frail, it might raise more concern, but if she appears too well, it might be seen as downplaying the seriousness of her condition.”

She also shared, "The media and public might over-analyse the photo, scrutinising her appearance for signs of frailty or strength.”

The expert also mentioned that if the pictures weren’t perceived positively then it could lead to negative consequences.

She said, "Not to mention, releasing a photo could set a precedent for future health updates of Royal Family members.

Dobrev explained, "This may limit their ability to keep personal matters private and increase expectations for transparency in other situations."

