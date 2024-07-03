Royal

King Charles is astonishing lookalike of surprising royal relative

King Charles had a double serving as ‘Prince of Wales’

  • July 03, 2024


King Charles has left his position as the Prince of Wales behind, but he still looks so much like his royal ancestor who had the same title.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s oldest son, King Edward VII, had a face that is quite identical to his great-great-grandson, King Charles.

A young photo of the late royal compared to Your Majesty’s facial features during his 30s has been blowing observers away from the uncanny resemblance they boast.

And that’s not the only thing they share in common.

According to Hello Magazine, King Edward VII had taken over the throne much later in his life after Queen Victoria had passed away as the monarch.

Similarly, King Charles ascended the kingdom at 73 with Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

Both of these royals share a love for traveling and a beating passion for arts.

In 1892, King Edward VII had ordered to build the Art Nouveau tomb following the tragic death of his son.

On the other hand, King Charles’ marvelous paintings are auctioned now and then.

Even Queen Victoria is said to be a lookalike of Princess Beatrice, which became more evident during the filming of The Young Victoria.

Royal News

Kate Middleton waiting for ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan special celebration with kids
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Prince William joins King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland without Princess Kate
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Prince Harry embraces himself for ‘awkward' meetup with Travis Kelce
Prince William gets upgraded to new role in Royal Family
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles, Queen Camilla award esteemed medals to 'extraordinary people'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin garden party with Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh
King Charles starts Holyrood Week traditional ceremony