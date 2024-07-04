Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king

Princess Diana reportedly felt that Prince Harry could be the better monarch for United Kingdom as compared to his older brother Prince William.
According to Royal Observer, she had nicknamed the Duke of Sussex “Good King Harry,” seeing his “general gusto” for playing the role of a future king.
At the time, Prince William was quite pale as he didn’t want to take over the monarchy after father King Charles.
Instead, the Prince of Wales wanted to become a “policeman” for protecting Princess Diana.
On the other hand, Prince Harry eagerly expressed of ascending the throne if his elder brother was not up to it.
The brothers’ mother was particularly mindful of the Duke of Sussex’s future, worrying about the challenges he could be facing because of being more sensitive.
Royal author Ingrid Seward said, “Prince William is sensitive, but he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily.”
“His relationship with Prince Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed,” he added.
This is however not the case with the Duke of Sussex, who repeatedly insists of shaking hands with his brother again to no avail.
But neither does he want to be the king anymore.
Prince Harry looked forward to taking over the monarchy as a child, whereas Prince William was a bit hesitant.
Now grown up, the former has exited the royal life altogether while the latter is keen on serving as the next ruler.