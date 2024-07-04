Entertainment

Bradley Cooper enjoys ‘full blown relationship’ with Gigi Hadid

  • by Web Desk
  • July 04, 2024
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have taken their budding romance to the next level as they are very happy together.

According to PEOPLE, the source shared that the Maestro star and the supermodel have developed a “full-blown relationship.”

In addition, the insider stated that Gigi and Cooper are "very happy" and that they "manage to spend time together and are enjoying each other" despite their hectic schedules.

The source shared about the pair, “I wasn't sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious.”

As per the insider, before they ever started dating, Gigi was said to have had a "crush" on Cooper, and the two now "have a good solid social life and are really happy."

Another source revealed, “Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong,”

The tipster stated, “They had a solid start and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common.”

The insider added that the couple have "made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives" and that they "talk about serious things" but also "joke a great deal."

To note, Gigi and Cooper were first linked together nine months ago, when they were spotted together in October 2023, dining at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City's West Village neighborhood.

