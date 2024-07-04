Royal

Will King Charles and Royal family cast a vote in UK general election?

Rishi Sunak announced a general election will be held on July 04, 2024

  July 04, 2024
King Charles and the British Royal Family will not participate in the upcoming U.K. election, adhering to the long-standing tradition of neutrality in political matters.

According to Robert Blackburn, a professor of constitutional law at King’s College London, shared with Time, "The King and active members of the royal family can legally cast a vote at general elections on the same basis as other eligible citizens, but in practice do not do so for obvious reasons, especially because it would cause a furor of media speculation and violate the constitutional requirement today that they maintain a strict party political impartiality."

However, only individuals without a formal position are eligible to vote; working members of the Royal Family, such as Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, are not.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Royal Family refrained from participating in general elections to show their neutrality otherwise it is not illegal to cast a vote.

They deal with foreign leaders irrespective of their political affinities so they keep their political opinions to themselves and do not vote.

On May 22, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election will be held on July 04, 2024.

The 650 members of the House of Commons will be chosen by the people of the United Kingdom, and the party with the most number of votes will form the next administration, with its leader serving as prime minister. 

Prince William leaves sick wife Kate Middleton at home for Royal Week
Princess Diana felt Prince Harry is better suited as king
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘normalizing’ children’s upbringing
Kate Middleton waiting for ‘one thing’ to attend Wimbledon
King Charles is astonishing lookalike of surprising royal relative
Princess Anne advised to avoid setting new way for royal health updates
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan special celebration with kids
Meghan Markle’s name forcefully removed from son Archie’s birth record
Prince William joins King Charles for Royal Week in Scotland without Princess Kate
Princess Kate, Prince William enlist former UK adviser for key role
Prince Harry embraces himself for ‘awkward' meetup with Travis Kelce
Prince William gets upgraded to new role in Royal Family