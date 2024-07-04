Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son Halo's face in adorable vacation photos: SEE

Halle Bailey and DDG, the celebrity couple, have finally shared the first photos of their baby boy, Halo's face, and the internet can't get enough!
The Little Mermaid actress took to Instagram to post a series of adorable photos of their family vacation in Italy, featuring their six-month-old son, Halo.
In the photos, Halo is seen sporting a white Dolce & Gabbana onesie and matching shoes, looking like a miniature version of his father.
The proud parents are beaming with joy, holding their baby boy in the air as they soak up the sun and scenic views of the ocean.
“Halo’s first time in Italy,” Halle penned alongside the carousel.
This is the first time the couple has shared photos of Halo's face since his birth.
They had kept their son's face hidden from the public eye until now, with Bailey only sharing a blurred photo of him in March.
Fans are going wild over the photos, gushing over how much Halo resembles his parents. " Wow he looks actually like you!" one fan commented, while another penned, " omg! a replica of his momma!! so cute!”
Halle Bailey and DDG, who started dating in January 2022, welcomed Halo on December, 2023.