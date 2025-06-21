Jennifer Lopez kicks off countdown for highly anticipated Up All Night tour 

Jennifer Lopez has begun counting days for her much-awaited concert tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025.
The singer-turned-actress, who recently declared single from her rocky marriage with her ex-husband Ben Affleck earlier this year, has now shifted her focus on her musical career.
Lopez turned to her Instagram handle on Friday, June 20th, to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her rehearsals session ahead of her highly-anticipated musical tour.
The Marry Me starlet kicked off her post with stunning snapshots of herself, showing herself on stage while memorizing a few dance moves accompanied by her iconic songs.
She teased her fans while marking the countdown for the tour before its start, writing, "UP ALL NIGHT #JLoLiveIn2025 The countdown is on | Rehearsals 6.19@cole.dab."
When did Jennifer Lopez announced Up All Night: Live in 2025 concert tour:
According to media reports, the On the Floor hitmaker announced her headline-grabbing concert tour on April 7th this year, sparking excitement and anticipation among her fans.
Taking to Instagram, Lopez wrote, "To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer. #JLoLiveIn2025."
The upcoming fifth concert tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025, will commence on July 4th and will conclude on August 10th, 2025.
This concert tour of Jennifer Lopez marked her first tour in six years after her iconic It's My Party tour.