Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker embrace parenthood as welcome first child

Vanessa Hudgens joyously welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker, marking a momentous occasion on Tucker's 28th birthday.
As per the report of Hello Magazine, the Bad Boys For Life star and the American professional baseball shortstop were spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica with their newborn.
The gender and precise birth date of the child has not yet been made public.
In shared snaps, Vanessa was seen holding her baby tenderly as she was brought out of the hospital.
She donned a comfortable black sweatpants and a light blue button-down shirt while Cole followed her carrying their bags and belongings and dressed in a teal graphic hoodie, black shorts, and slides.
Vanessa also posted a touching tribute on her husband's birthday, noting, “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you,” alongside a carousel of adorable snaps.
To note, The Princess Switch star first kept her pregnancy a secret, but she showed off her growing baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March with a gorgeous black Vera Wang gown.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker announced their engagement in February 2023 after two years of dating.