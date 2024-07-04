Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker embrace parenthood as welcome first child

  by Web Desk
  July 04, 2024
Vanessa Hudgens joyously welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker, marking a momentous occasion on Tucker's 28th birthday.

As per the report of Hello Magazine, the Bad Boys For Life star and the American professional baseball shortstop were spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica with their newborn.

The gender and precise birth date of the child has not yet been made public.

In shared snaps, Vanessa was seen holding her baby tenderly as she was brought out of the hospital.

She donned a comfortable black sweatpants and a light blue button-down shirt while Cole followed her carrying their bags and belongings and dressed in a teal graphic hoodie, black shorts, and slides.

Vanessa also posted a touching tribute on her husband's birthday, noting, “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you,” alongside a carousel of adorable snaps.


To note, The Princess Switch star first kept her pregnancy a secret, but she showed off her growing baby bump on the Oscars red carpet in March with a gorgeous black Vera Wang gown.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker announced their engagement in February 2023 after two years of dating.

Entertainment News

Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd wedding anniversary
Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter
Josh Hartnett recalls 'wild' experience at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with daughter
Halle Bailey, DDG reveal son Halo's face in adorable vacation photos: SEE
Morgan Wallen hit by fan’s phone during concert
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs finds himself battling new lawsuit
Why Matthew Perry only left $1.5 Million in his bank account?
Justin Timberlake’s mugshot showcased at Hamptons Gallery after his DWI arrest
Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to headline Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet
Bradley Cooper enjoys ‘full blown relationship’ with Gigi Hadid
Travis Kelce teases future appearances at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
BTS' Jin Selected as Torchbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics